Mansfield Town v Accrington Stanley is called off hours before kick-off
Mansfield Town have expressed its disappointment after today’s Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Accrington Stanley was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
The match referee deemed the pitch unplayable following a routine inspection of the playing surface after arriving at One Call Stadium this afternoon.Details of the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.
