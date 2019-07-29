Mansfield Town unveil third-choice kit for new season

On the eve of the 2019/20 season, Mansfield Town have unveiled a new, limited-edition third kit, to be worn on matchdays when needed.

The stylish teal-coloured shirts feature a patterned chevron across the chest, similar to that seen on the Stags’ first-choice home kit.

The shirts, which have been manufactured by Surridge, are on sale now, with prices set at £42 for adults and £36 for juniors.

There is only a limited amount available, so supporters wishing to buy the new shirts are advised to do so quickly.

They are expected to become a must-have addition to the wardrobe of ardent Mansfield followers.

Stags fans can buy the shirts at the club shop on Quarry Lane, or online via stagsclubshop.com.

Some might even sport them to the first game of the new League Two season at Newport County this coming Saturday.