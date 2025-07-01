Mansfield Town unveil new kit partner​​​​​​​

Mansfield Town have unveiled Erreà as the club’s new kit partner ahead of the 2025-26 season with replicas available to fans later this month.

The multi-year partnership will see the Parma-based suppliers produce the club’s official kit and training wear and ends a two-year association with Castore.

Erreà, specialise in the production of technical athletic apparel, and have been working with a number of Europe’s leading clubs for over three decades.

The collaboration includes the creation of a comprehensive range of technical and lifestyle products: match kits, training wear, and representation apparel, designed for the first team, Academy, Ladies and technical staff.

All garments will be developed with the utmost attention to performance, visual identity, and sustainability.

The new official kits will feature an exclusive design that highlights the club colours and the Stags’ historic heritage, honouring tradition while innovatively looking to the future in every detail.

The club’s head of commercial, Michael Bradley, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Erreà as our new technical partner.

“The club has long recognised that its retail offerings to our supporters have been in need of significant enhancement and we’re confident that this new partnership can provide a noticeable upgrade in branded merchandise and apparel.

“Due to the nature of the club formally transitioning from its previous kit supplier to a new one in a relatively short timeframe, the arrival of replica kits is now expected to arrive later than we would have desired.

“We therefore anticipate that all three replica kits – home, away and third – will be available to purchase later this month.

“This could only have been possible because of Erreà’s professionalism and dedication in their manufacturing process. They have exerted every effort to produce a fantastic set of kits and have been a pleasure to work with in this short time frame.

“We’re really excited about the partnership moving forward which will now enable us to acquire a much wider range of merchandise for our new club shop and online store.

“We fully understand that supporters would have liked replica kits to be on sale earlier, as we would, however the new agreement with Erreà has now been completed with a long-term view in mind and will ultimately better serve our supporters.

“We thank our fans for their anticipated understanding and patience and will release details of the new kits, new club shop and online store as soon as possible.”

Angelo Gandolfi, President of Erreà, said: “Mansfield Town is an ambitious club with a clear vision and a strong connection to its local community.

“This partnership stems from shared values such as respect for history, a desire to grow, and a focus on quality. We are excited to support the club in the coming years by providing products that best represent their identity and ambitions.”