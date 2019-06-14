Mansfield Town unveil new home kit

Mansfield Town this morning unveiled their brand new home kit for the first time.

The new kit, which will be worn by the Stags for the next two seasons, will go on sale from the club shop on Quarry Lane or online via stagsclubshop.com from 10am today.

Club’s owners John and Carolyn Radford, introduce a new home kit every two years to help supporters maximise the value for money spent on purchasing replica kits.

The new home shirt is sponsored by One Call Insurance, and features a stylish blue chevron overlapping the traditional amber of Mansfield Town.

The kit, manufactured by Surridge, features an embroidered club crest on its home shirt.

Shirts will cost - adults £40 and juniors £35, shorts £16/£14 and socks of all sizes £8 a pair.

Mini kits (shirt and shorts) are available in the following sizes:

6-12 months, 1-2 years, 3-4 years, 5-6 years at £35.