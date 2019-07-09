Mansfield Town unveil new head of recruitment

Former Stags’ midfielder Andrew Burgess has been appointed as Mansfield Town's new head of recruitment.

Burgess began his playing days with Rushden & Diamonds in 1999, making over 200 league appearances in a seven-year stint with the Diamonds.

The now-37-year-old moved by way of Oxford United, Rushden & Diamonds again and Luton Town to join the Stags on loan in 2009, before signing permanently for the amber and blue in 2010.

Following the conclusion of his playing career in 2013, Burgess has held the manager’s position at Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and Leeds United’s women’s sides.

Andrew joins the Stags following a spell with Sky Bet League One outfit Accrington Stanley, where he held the titles of academy coach, technical skills lead coach and foundation phase lead coach.

He was also a first team scout with Brentford and was an academy representative with Premier League champions Manchester City.

Additionally, in 2014, Andrew was head of recruitment at Torquay United.

Manager John Dempster said: “Andrew is someone I have known for a number of years. I played with him many moons ago.

“He is a real football fanatic – someone who watches every game he can. He has a very good knowledge of this level, from playing at it in his career and also from his previous role at Accrington.

“He played a big part in their [Accrington’s] recruitment and operations.

“He is somebody that will support me in transfer windows and someone that will report to me on opposition and on player recruitment.”