The 29-year-old free agent has been training with the Stags since meeting up with them at last week's Scottish training camp.

But midfield is one department boss Nigel Clough feels he has already filled.

“We left it open for him to come down and play and train with us,” said Clough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Clough speaks after today's game with Rotherham. Photo credit : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“He called us in midweek and came down for a few days.

“I now need to have a chat with him.

“Dylan is a very good player as you saw today.

“It is just we already have seven midfielders and it's not an area we are looking to strengthen at the moment.

“Kieran Wallace is out for a few weeks, if that is going to be longer term then that may change.

“We will invite Dylan down for a few more days if he wants to train more and play in the games on Tuesday and Wednesday as he is more than good enough.

“We'd like to sign him in some ways. But we are quite strong in that area.”

McGeouch was one of several new faces on display – and all impressed.

“That was a very good pre-season game from both sides,” said Clough

“It was pretty even today. They looked dangerous from set plays as they always do, and they put some great crosses in.

“I was very pleased with the goalkeeper (Christy Pym) on his debut – I thought he was excellent.

“He showed what sort of goalkeeper he is, he plays on the front foot, he is on the edge of his box and his distribution is excellent.

“The two young lads from Forest also did well.

“Riley Harbottle hasn't even trained with us, but looked comfortable and he showed us everything what he is about – his honesty, commitment, his challenges in the air. He is a whole-hearted player who is incredibly honest.

“Will Swan also showed his movement and intelligence. We need people to find him with passes as he made several runs we didn't find him on today.”

Rhys Oates scored an excellent late equaliser to earn the draw but failed to grab a winner when clean through soon after.

“He should have scored a second as well,” said Clough. “He dawdled and dwelled on it and I didn't think it was a penalty. I thought the lad got a good challenge in.”

Stags now prepare for more friendlies on Tuesday and Wednesday amid the expected heatwave.

“We will try to stay out the sun,” said Clough.

“We are training 8am on Monday to get an hour or two in before it gets backing hot.

“Then we have pushed the kick-off back a bit for the Sheffield United game on Tuesday night. It will be hard going in that heat.

“The weather should then have changed by the time we play Halifax on Wednesday lunchtime.”

Clough will continue to look for one and possibly two more new faces.

“One more would be ideal – maybe something a little bit different in a forward position,” he said.

“I think we have 18 outfield players now and three goalkeepers.

“There may be another one as well, but we have six weeks of the window left so there is plenty of time.”