Mansfield Town unbeaten home record halted by former Stags player Lee Bell’s Crewe Alexandra

Former Mansfield Town player Lee Bell denied his former club the chance to go top of the table as his Crewe Alexandra side won 1-0 in this afternoon's big promotion clash.

Crewe Alexandra Manager Lee Bell. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

It was only Stags' second loss of the season, the first at home, and Bell, who also played under Nigel Clough at Burton Albion said: “That was a really hard-fought three points.

“We had to ride our luck at times which has been missing. But we didn't give away any real clear cut opportunities.

“Mansfield have not lost at home since April so this was a fantastic three points.

“Our game plan worked for large parts and the players carried out their instructions without the football to a tee.

“The effort, fire and desire we showed was frightening. That's what you need to do when you come to Mansfield Town. For me they are the best team in the league and have a bit of everything.

“We defended our box brilliantly to a man, blocking crosses, not allowing their man to get across us and the keeper coming up with saves when needed to.

“We stood up to everything on the physical side, so credit to the players for showing another side to a Crewe team that I don't think we have seen for a long time.”

He continued: “We have great team spirit and bonding between the players – they want to be successful.

“We started on the front foot, trying to be aggressive against them, and what we thought might happen worked.