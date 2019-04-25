Mansfield Town U12s shine until finally halted by Real Madrid in Copa Mallorca semi-finals Mansfield Town and Real Madrid youngsters at their semi-final. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Mansfield Town’s U12 had a fantastic Easter flying the flag for club and country in Majorca at the Copa Mallorca. They excelled and were only prevented from reaching the final by the cream of Real Madrid’s stars of the future. 'The fans deserve that' - Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath dedicates cup win to club supporters