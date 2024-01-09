Mansfield Town trying to bring in loan striker for Saturday's trip to Morecambe

Mansfield Town are trying to bring in a loan forward ahead of Saturday's trip to Morecambe.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - on a striker search. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

And boss Nigel Clough is looking at a couple of other potential forward signings as Stags prepare for bad news on the injury to Rhys Oates.

Clough said: “We are mainly looking at forward areas as we are pretty well covered in defence and midfield, so it's mainly striking areas we are looking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“An offer has gone in for a loan and we are just waiting for the club to respond.

“We have definitely identified the one target and there are a couple of others on the fringe of that as well that we might pursue.

“But we will concentrate all our efforts on getting the main one in first.

“We are pressing for this week if we can so the player is in the squad for Morecambe. But unfortunately we're in the hands of the other club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We have had one or two enquries for our lads – one or two loans – and we will have a look at that.

“But the way the injuries are at the moment we have to be careful we don't leave ourselves too short.”

Oates was injured in the win at Stockport County and has had a scan on his knee.

“It is not a straightforward one so we are just waiting for someone else to have a look at it and confirm the first diagnosis,” said Clough.

“Hopefully later this week we will have a clearer idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately it is not going to be a short term thing and it's just about the degree of damage now.”

Right back Callum Johnson has already been ruled out for 10 weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in the same game.

“He had just got back in the side and was settling in well,” said Clough.

“The hamstring injury looked very innocuous. Usually players are running full pelt or stretching. But it wasn't the case with Callum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But he's done it good and proper and it will be a long one for a hamstring.

“We were hoping it was just a strain with the nature of it, but the scan shows otherwise.

“But I think we are okay defensively with the way Jordan (Bowery) is going, and we have Calum Macdonald, Macca (Stephen McLaughlin) is back now, George Williams can play there – it's one of the areas we are pretty well covered.”

Macdonald should be available again this weekend.

“Callum couldn't get in the squad at Stockport – he was just outside of it as we have plenty of full back cover,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And on Saturday he was injured. In the last minute of training on Friday morning he collided with Baily Cargill and got a dead leg, but he should be okay for this weekend.”

Stags take the best away record in the league to Morecambe and Clough said: “It's about being solid and defending well and making teams work hard against us.

“Then it's about having a threat as well – which we have. I think we've scored a lot of goals away from home, so it's not just a backs to the wall job.

“We like to play the same way we do at home and be on the front foot as much as we can. That will continue between now and the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Morecambe, he added: “They are almost a Jeykll and Hyde side from what we have seen.

“Away from home they look a different side to what they are at home, where they are very, very strong indeed.

“We had a good result against them early on in the season.