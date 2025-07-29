Mansfield Town top scorer Will Evans sets his sights on an even better season

Late starter Will Evans enters only his fourth full year as a professional this weekend looking to continue a run of improving season after season.

The 28-year-old, who only turned pro with Newport County in 2022 after working on the family farm and playing part time.

But he was Stags' top scorer last term with 14 goals and said: “I think if I look back at my years playing football, even going back to my semi-pro days, I feel like I have always gone up a level each season – nothing too drastic.

“It has either been a personal achievement or a team achievement that I have always improved upon the season after.

Will Evans in pre-season action for Stags.

“I am not saying I have set a target of 15 goals or a top 12 finish – I think setting targets you put unnecessary pressure on yourself.

“But I am looking to get into double figures with goals and I am not looking to be in the bottom half of the table. We want to achieve and be up there.”

Evans has certainly felt the strain of his first pre-season at the club.

“It is my second season with the Stags and my first proper pre-season and I have had a rude awakening,” he said.

“I won't sugarcoat it, pre-season has been tough and very testing mentally and physically.

“It has been a long four weeks and feels longer.

“But I am feeling good. Last year I did not have a pre-season.

“So this year is a big one really and it has been about getting the most out of myself to be ready for the season, and I think I have done that.”

Stags made a flying start to their first campaign back in League One last year before injuries caught up with them mid-season.

But Evans thinks that experience will stand Stags in good stead.

“It will be a competitive league again,” he said.

“Some big clubs have gone and equally some big clubs have come in.

“But I don't see a clear winner. You expected Birningham to be right up there last year and Wrexham to do well.

“It will be about building momentum and putting a good run together, which we did last year.

“After a year in the league it's about what we do, we know what to expect now and it's how we apply ourselves going forward. Last year should stand us in good stead.

“When we were good last season we were hard to beat, playing with a high energy and pressing from the front. We were an exciting team to watch.”