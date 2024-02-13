Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stags were 5-0 up at the break and the game was over.

But Stags missed out on the play-offs last season by a single goal scored and players were reminded of that and urged to show no let-up as they upped their goal difference superbly and closed the gap to leaders Stockport to a single point.

“The message in the dressing room at half-time was that goal difference is so important, so if we sense blood then keep going and scoring goals, which we did,” he said.

Hiram Boateng with the matchball after his hat-trick during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Harrogate Town AFC at the One Call Stadium, 13 February 2024 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I am delighted with the performance and the way the boys played today.

“Getting the nine goals was the icing on the cake. To score nine is an incredible result. I am absolutely buzzing.

“We set out with a real purpose tonight and got after the ball.

“We respect the opposition and know they try to work it out from the back. But the way we hunted the ball down and finished our chances clinically was top tonight.

“We all wanted to lay a marker down and prove a point. There is so much quality here. We are as good as anyone in this division and we now need to carry on this run.”

On his hat-trick, he said: “When I won the ball back for the first goal, the keeper was a little off his line so I took it early before he got himself set.

“The second one, Davo (Davis Keillor-Dunn) did excellently to slip me in. He had to move it quickly into my path to get my shot off.

“And Swanny (Will Swan) did briliantly with my third with his touch to get me in too.