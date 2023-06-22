The fixture lists were released at 9am today.

Morecambe are the first visitors to the One Call Stadium a week later but, in a tough start, three of their first four games are away from home with trips to Doncaster Rovers and Grimsby Town to follow.

The last home game sees the visit of Gillingham on Saturday, 20th April with the final game the long haul up to Barrow on Saturday, 27th April.

Destination Crewe - Stags open their campaign at the Mornflake Stadium, formerly known as Gresty Road.

This season sees the return of the big local derby with promoted Notts County with the first clash scheduled for Meadow Lane on Saturday, 14th October and the return at the One Call on Saturday, 3rd February.

The August Bank Holiday weekend Saturday sees Stags at home to Stockport County and Boxing Day at home to Grimsby Town while New Year's Day offers a trip to Stockport County.

There is also a festive period home game with Doncaster Rovers on Friday, 29th December.

Good Friday is an away game at big-spending Wrexham with Easter Monday at home to Accrington Stanley.

The big home clash with Wrexham's 'Hollywood' stars is on Tuesday, 3rd October.

Stags will also learn their Carabao Cup first round opponents this afternoon.

They are ball number 21 in and the draw can be seen live on Sky Sports from 2.30pm.

In the EFL Trophy Stags will be in group H along with Nigel Clough's former club Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers.

A Premier League U21 side to complete the group will be drawn live on Sky Sports from 11.30am.

FULL STAGS FIXTURES LIST FOR 2023/24

AUGUST

Sat 5 - Crewe Alexandra A

Wed 9 - Carabao Cup 1

Sat 12 - Morecambe H

Tue 15 - Doncaster Rovers A

Sat 19 - Grimsby Town A

Sat 26 - Stockport County H

Wed 30 - Carabao Cup 2

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2 - Bradford City H

Sat 9 - Accrington Stanley A

Sat 16 - Colchester United A

Sat 23 - Barrow H

Wed 27 - Carabao Cup 3

Sat 30 - Gillingham A

OCTOBER

Tue 3 - Wrexham H

Sat 7 - AFC Wimbledon H

Sat 14 - Notts County A

Sat 21 - Forest Green Rovers H

Tue 24 - Harrogate Town A

Sat 28 - Walsall H

NOVEMBER

Wed 1 - Carabao Cup 4

Sat 4 - FA Cup 1

Sat 11 - Salford City A

Sat 18 - Newport County H

Sat 25 - Swindon Town A

Tue 28 - Tranmere Rovers H

DECEMBER

Sat 2 - FA Cup 2

Sat 9 - Milton Keynes Dons H

Sat 16 - Crawley Town A

Wed 20 - Carabao Cup Five

Sat 23 - Sutton United A

Tue 26 - Grimsby Town H

Fri 29 - Doncaster Rovers H

JANUARY

Mon 1 - Stockport County A

Sat 6 - Crewe Alexandra H (FA Cup 3)

Wed 10 - Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat 13 - Morecambe A

Sat 20 - Sutton United H

Wed 24 - Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat 27 - AFC Wimbledon A (FA Cup 4)

FEBRUARY

Sat 3 - Notts County H

Sat 10 - Forest Green Rovers A

Tue 13 - Harrogate Town H

Sat 17 - Walsall A

Sat 24 - Salford City H

Sun 25 - Carabao Cup Final

Wed 28 - FA Cup 5

MARCH

Sat 2 - Newport County A

Sat 9 - Swindon Town H

Tue 12 - Tranmere Rovers A

Sat 16 - Bradford City A (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Sat 23 - Colchester United H

Fri 29 - Wrexham A

APRIL

Mon 1 - Accrington Stanley H

Sat 6 - Crawley Town H

Sat 13 - Milton Keynes Dons A

Sat 20 - Gillingham H (FA Cup Semi-Final)

Sat 27 - Barrow A

MAY