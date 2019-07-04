Mansfield Town to play three at the back against Swansea City as boss John Dempster gives new season formation hint

Mansfield Town will go with a back three in Saturday’s pre-season practice match against Swansea City in Portugal.

The Stags fielded a 4-4-2 formation in last weekend’s secret friendly against Glasgow Rangers, but boss John Dempster will this weekend revert to the back three that served them so well last season.

He hinted he may stick with last season’s formation, due to its success, but wanted to have flexibility on also going with a four.

“Thursday and Friday will be some very physical work prepping for the Swansea game on Saturday,” he said.

“We will play two XIs in an inter-squad game over two 45-minutes on Friday.

“Then the Swansea game is all about fitness and I am still assessing the players. They are being judged every day but even more so in the game.”

He added: “We will be looking at a back three on Saturday, having played with a back four against Rangers which the boys coped with really well.

“I’d like to have that flexibility to play with a four or a three this season.

“I’d be a fool not to use that back three when you look at their record last season but we will also have that flexibility to go between the two formations.”