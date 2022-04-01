Mansfield will travel to Forest Green on Tuesday night.

The previous encounter between the two teams, on 18 January, was abandoned because of heavy fog.

As a gesture of gratitude to fans who travelled to the previous match, and to those who plan to make the trip this Tuesday, the club will subsidise the cost of two coaches.

Supporters who travelled to the original fixture will be given priority of free travel.

Coach travel will be arranged by the Stags Supporters’ Association (SSA) and pre-booking is required. The consumption of alcohol is not permitted on board the coaches.

Supporters who plan to travel to Forest Green next Tuesday should call the SSA travel line on 07967 689597 to book their place. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis and there is limited availability.