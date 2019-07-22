Mansfield Town to look at new trialist but show door to last week’s trio

Mansfield Town may have a new trialist on show for tomorrow’s home friendly with Nottingham Forest U23s if he impresses in training today.

But the three trialists from last week, believed to be Jak Hickman, Arthur Gnahoua and Jose Baxter, have all been told they won’t be offered a deal and have left the club.

“We are no longer pursuing them,” said assistant manager Lee Glover.

“They were unlucky, Jak Hickman in particular at right back did very well.

“But we are looking in the building, we want to try to improve it, and we just thought at this time it wasn’t right for us.”

Glover said progress was being made on other irons in the fire.

“We are trying to work on a couple of things,” he said. “We don’t want to say too much until we get it over the line. But we are always looking to improve the squad. The chairman has been great in his backing of us.

“We might get something over the line this week. But it’s got to be the right person who will improve the squad. We don’t want to bring in fillers or a body. We want to make sure it’s someone who can affect the team.

“We do have another trialist in today and we’re just going to see how he goes and work from there.”