Mansfield Town to install brand new scoreboard at One Call Stadium
Mansfield Town have announced a new LED scoreboard will be installed at One Call Stadium by the end of the calendar year.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 4:56 pm
Commissioned by global leaders in sports stadia LED solution technology, ADI, the new screen will replace the existing scoreboard on the Bishop Street side of One Call Stadium.
The new screen, 25m2 in size, will show a wide range of visual features, including previous match highlights and commercial adverts.
The new scoreboard will enhance the matchday experience of the club’s supporters and commercial partners.