Mansfield Town are to host an all-day music festival at the end of June.

StagsFest will take place in the club’s brand new marquee - located opposite the Ian Greaves Stand – at One Call Stadium from 11am to 11pm on Saturday, 29 June.

Six outstanding tribute bands will perform from 1pm, following opening at 11am.

The StagsFest line-up is as follows: Guns 2 Roses, The Complete Stone Roses, QE2 - Performing the very best of Queen, Aladdinsane - The Sound & Vision of Bowie tribute, Really Hot Chilli Peppers and Dan Budd as Robbie Williams.

One Call Stadium will host StagsFest.

The family-friendly event will include a kids’ play area on the 3G astroturf with inflatables and activities for children of all ages, as well as the chance to meet club mascots Sammy & Sally The Stag.

A wide range of food will be available on the day including Smokey G’s Jamaican food, Pizza Wagon, Thai Food, Hog Roast, Burger Van and a Mr Whippy Ice Cream Van.

StagsFest 2024 will also facilitate an inside and outside cashless bar, serving a variety of alcohol and soft drinks.

Seats and camping chairs can be brought onto the site, however all food and drink consumed must be purchased from the venue.

Ticket prices for the festival are as follows: Adult - £25, 8-17 years - £15, Under-8s - FREE (with a full paying adult ticket)

Tickets are now available to purchase from: www.stagstickets.co.uk in the ‘events tab’.

Wristband exchange will apply on entry to the site.

There will be limited spaces for parking, priced at £10 per vehicle. To reserve a space, contact the club on 01623 482 482 (option 1).