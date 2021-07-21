Mansfield Town to host open day at RH Academy

An open day will take place at the RH Academy on Aug 15.

Entry to the Open Day is free and will allow supporters to experience the highly-acclaimed facilities at the Woburn Lane, Pleasley, academy.

The open day runs from 9:30am until 5pm, with a range of activities to enjoy, along with three matches available to watch.The event will also see Manchester United U15s play a youth development phase fixture, which kicks off at 2pm on Pitch 1.

There will also be a Foundation Phase match and a Mansfield Town Ladies fixture, which both get under way at 11am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the three fixtures available to watch, other attractions include 3v3 football to take part in, an all-day barbecue and various football activities staged by Mansfield Town Football in the Community on the 4G pitch.