Mansfield Town to host Derby County in FA Youth Cup first round

Mansfield Town under-18s will face Derby County in round one of the FA Youth Cup on Friday 10 November (7pm kick-off) at One Call Stadium.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:58 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
Tickets are now on sale for the encounter with blocks A-D of the Ian Greaves Stand lower tier open for Stags’ supporters.

Home tickets can be purchased online now at stagstickets.co.uk.

Away fans will be situated in blocks G and H of the same stand.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adult: £3 ad Concessions (Under 18s & 65+): £1.

