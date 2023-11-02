Mansfield Town to host Derby County in FA Youth Cup first round
Mansfield Town under-18s will face Derby County in round one of the FA Youth Cup on Friday 10 November (7pm kick-off) at One Call Stadium.
Tickets are now on sale for the encounter with blocks A-D of the Ian Greaves Stand lower tier open for Stags’ supporters.
Home tickets can be purchased online now at stagstickets.co.uk.
Away fans will be situated in blocks G and H of the same stand.
Ticket prices are as follows:
Adult: £3 ad Concessions (Under 18s & 65+): £1.