Mansfield Town to host Coventry City as Stags’ pre-season schedule is unveiled

Coventry's ex-Stag Tyler Walker (right) celebrates after scoring their team's sixth goal with Matthew James during their Sky Bet Championship match against Millwall last month.

That will see a return to his old club for ex-Stags striker Tyler Walker.

Stags will not play any more at home while the new pitch beds in before the season starts in August.Matchday arrangements/ticket details for the Coventry clash will be confirmed at a later date – subject to the loosening of restrictions.Any matches played at the RH Academy - the club’s training ground in Pleasley - will be played behind closed doors, regardless of the prospective loosening of restrictions.

Meanwhile, two more friendlies are expected to be confirmed next week for Friday, 23rd July and Saturday, 24th July.

The first friendly will be away at Retford United on Tuesday, 13th July (7.45pm) followed by a trip to Matlock Town on Friday, 16th July (7.30pm).

Stags will take on Grimsby Town at the RH Academy on Tuesday, 20th July (4pm).