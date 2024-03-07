Mansfield Town are to host An Evening with Nigel Clough in the 1861 Suite at One Call Stadium on Wednesday 20 March.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Academy manager Richard Cooper will also be available to answer questions from supporters during a segment of the show.

The event, which will start at 7.00pm, is in conjunction with the Stags Supporters’ Association.

In order to proficiently manage audience numbers, the forum will be made all-ticket. Tickets will cost just £5 per person.

Nigel Clough will be on hand to answer fans' questions on March 20.

Members of the Stags Supporters Association have been given a priority window for tickets from 10am on Wednesday 6 March until 5pm on Thursday 7 March.

Tickets for SSA members can be bought by calling into the ticket office at One Call Stadium (10am until 5pm) or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1).

From 5pm on Wednesday 6 March any remaining tickets will go on general sale by the aforementioned means of purchase and online via www.stagstickets.co.uk (under events' tab).

Doors will open at 6pm.

Supporters unable to make the event can submit questions via video.

Questions should be recorded in landscape on a mobile phone/visual recording device and submitted via e-mail to [email protected]. Please also state your name, location and to whom your question is directed (either Nigel or Richard).