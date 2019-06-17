Mansfield Town to find out Carabao Cup Round One opponents on Thursday evening

Mansfield Town will learn their Carabao Cup first round opponents on Thursday evening.

The draw will this year come live from the unusual surrounds of the Colindale branch of the Morrisons store at 7pm - a short distance from Wembley Stadium – the home of the Carabao Cup Final.

Drawing the 70 balls from the hat will be England and Liverpool legend, John Barnes and Arsenal fan favourite, Ray Parlour as they select the 35 fixtures for Round One, which includes EFL Clubs from Carlisle all the way down to Plymouth and features EFL Cup debutants Salford City.

70 EFL Clubs will feature in the Round One draw which will see teams drawn in Northern and Southern sections, as in 2018.

Huddersfield Town will be included, while fellow Championship newcomers Cardiff City and Fulham join the competition in Round Two alongside the Premier League Clubs that are not competing in Europe.

Fans will be able to watch the draw live in store and also tune in to the Carabao Cup Facebook page, with live text updates on EFL Twitter and EFL.com.

Matches are scheduled to take place week commencing 12th August.

Last season the Stags thrashed Accrington Stanley 6-1 at home in Round One - including a first half Tyler Walker hat-trick - before bowing out after a gutsy 2-1 defeat at Championship club West Brom in Round Two.

On this year’s draw, John Barnes said: “I’m delighted to be involved in the Carabao Cup Round One draw this season.

“It’s a fantastic competition and Round One is always a great occasion for fans of EFL Clubs.

“They get an early glimpse of their summer signings and can be a good opportunity for families to get together and watch their local team thanks to how accessible the cup is.”

On the competition, Ray Parlour added: “I always enjoy watching the Carabao Cup so it’s great to be involved in the Round One draw.

“Hosting the draw in a supermarket as fans go about their daily lives provides them with a great opportunity to engage with the competition and I can’t wait to see who will be crowned Carabao Cup winners this season.”

The 2018/19 Carabao Cup competition culminated Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City battling with Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea in a tight contest, in which Raheem Sterling scored the decisive penalty to see City crowned winners for a second consecutive season.