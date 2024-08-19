Mansfield Town to field strong side for Bristol Street Motors Trophy opener at Rotherham United
Freeview channel 276
Stags made nine changes for last week's Carabao Cup penalties defeat at Bolton Wanderers but stuck with senior first team squad players and boss Nigel Clough said: “First and foremost we want to win but also build up some players minutes-wise.
“We can't risk anyone who picked up knocks on Saturday.
“You always carry knocks in the first week of the season.
“It might also give us the opportunity to look at a different formation as well.
“It will be pretty similar to the Bolton game – a full first team squad of those available.
“Scott Flinders will play in goal as he did in this competition last season.
“Aaron Lewis and Hiram Boateng will play, who are both very close to being starters anyway. All the subs will play.
“It will keep everybody up to speed with games which they need at this time of year.
“We might need them in the next few weeks.
“The one thing we don't want is to pick up any more injuries. But that is a chance you take if you play first team players.”
