Steve Evans - returning to the One Call Stadium on Saturday

Evans is guaranteed a hostile reception at the One Call Stadium on Saturday after suddenly quitting Stags to join Peterborough in 2018 when promotion prospects were good.

The club decided to sack boss Tisdale, after their 2-1 loss at home to Northampton Town on Tuesday night.

“Paul has worked tirelessly for us since he joined but we have won three points from the last nine games to drop into a relegation fight,” chairman Phil Wallace told the club website.

Paul Tisdale - sacked by Stevenage

“With nine games to go, we have to change our fortunes and we are hoping Steve will do that.”

Former Leeds United and Peterborough United boss Evans left Gillingham in January after guiding the League One side to back-to-back 10th-place finishes.

Evans has managed 570 games in the EFL and guided Rotherham United to the Championship in 2014.

The experienced Tisdale was only appointed in late November after they sacked Alex Revell, but he won just three games out of 21 as they continued to struggle.

Stevenage arrive at Mansfield 22nd in the League Two table and only three points above the relegation zone.

If 23rd place Oldham Athletic win their two games in hand, Stevenage would sink into the bottom two.

The Hertfordshire club are winless in their last nine games and have nine matches left to save their Football League status.

Stevenage nearly went down a couple of years ago and were only saved by the demise of Macclesfield Town.