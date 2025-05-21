Mansfield Town to face Robbie Savage’s fast-rising Macclesfield in pre-season friendly

Mansfield Town are set to face fast-rising National League North side Macclesfield away in a pre-season friendly at The Leasing.com Stadium on Saturday, 12th July.

The fixture against Robbie Savage's promoted Silkmen will kick-off at 3pm.

Tickets will be available to purchase on the gate only, via our Macclesfield's Academy reception building at the corner of the club’s car park.

Stags’ supporters will be situated in the Silkmen Terrace North Stand with a seated block in the Besseges Stand (located on Moss Lane) also available.

Macclesfield head coach Robbie Savage.

Ticket prices are Adult £8, Concession £6, Student & U18 £3, U12 free and Disabled £3 with carer free.

Macclesfield are a phoenix club of the former Macclesfield Town FC, founded in 1874, which was wound-up after a High Court ruling on 16th September 2020.

Playing at the same Moss Rose home ground, the new club joined the North West Counties Premier Division, the fifth step of the National League system ahead of the 2021–22 season and recorded three promotions in the four subsequent seasons, winning the North West Counties Premier Division in 2022, the NPL Division One West in 2023, and the NPL Premier Division in 2025.

The team also reached the semi-final of the FA Trophy in 2024.