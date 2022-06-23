Stags already knew they would be in Northern Section Group F alongside League One side Derby County and recently promoted League Two Grimsby Town and the group has been completed by the Premier League champions’ U21s.

The Papa Johns Trophy group stages will take place on the following dates:

Group game one – Week commencing 29th August

Mansfield Town in Papa Johns Trophy action against Newcastle United U21s last season.

Group game two – Week commencing 19th September

Group game three – Week commencing 17th October

Stags will find out their Carabao Cup first round opponents at 2.30pm – the draw will take place live on Sky Sports News.