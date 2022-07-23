The club’s official publication ‘The Stag’ will therefore no longer be sold at home matches with the possible exception of significant cup games.

A club statement said: “We appreciate that the purchasing of programmes has been a long-established tradition in the matchday experience of some supporters. However, in recent seasons the programme has struggled to break even financially due to decreasing numbers of sales.

In the publication’s absence, the club will have further resources to focus on the club’s social media and online output in an ever-growing digital age.

"Along with the ‘The Stag’ not earning a notable revenue, the club is also mindful of the environmental advantages of not having to waste a number of the unsold copies printed off for each matchday.“As part of these efforts, the installation of solar panels to One Call Stadium’s infrastructure is underway as we aim to enhance our energy sustainability.

Supporters will be encouraged to learn, however, that a special, limited-edition season preview magazine is due to be on sale in the club shop.

The 52-page publication showcases all aspects of the club and includes an extended interview with striker Jordan Bowery, a look at the off-field interests of Rhys Oates, as well as featuring the club’s under-19s’ and ladies’ squads, our new signings, and much more!

In the magazine, priced at just £5, the 52-page A4 edition also features exclusive columns from owners John & Carolyn Radford, CEO David Sharpe and manager Nigel Clough.