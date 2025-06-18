Mansfield Town tick all the boxes for versatile new signing Kyle Knoyle

New Mansfield Town signing Kyle Knoyle said joining the Stags ticked all his boxes and he is excited to get started.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knoyle, 28, looks to be a perfect Nigel Clough signing as the manager loves players who can play a number of positions – which Knoyle is very happy to do.

Just back from holiday and ready to get stuck in after signing a two-year contract, he said: “I was delighted to get the deal over the line and I am excited for what next season will bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I first spoke to the manager briefly from my holiday and we discussed his plans for myself and for the club moving forward. It ticked all the boxes I was looking for and I am happy to be here.

New signing Kyle Knoyle at Mansfield Town's training ground.

“It was about the ambition of the club and the way it has progressed over the years as well as his plans for next year.

“He sees me playing as a wing back or in many different positions.

“I am versatile and can play across the board and the manager likes to use his players in many different ways. I feel like he can get the best out of me and I can't wait to get started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My game has changed throughout the years. Last season I played a lot of my games on the right of the back three. But I always like to contribute goals and assists.”

He added: “I have spoken to players that have been here previously and they have had nothing but good things to say

“I spoke to George Maris, who I played with previously at Cambridge United, and I spoke to Hiram Boateng, who has just left, and they were a factor.”

Last season Knoyle helped steer Stockport to the League One play-off final with five assists in 24 league games but admits the first half of the season was less successful for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pre-season I had torn my hamstring, which isn't the best way to start a season – I was out for four months,” he said.

“But I managed to build myself up and in the second half of the season I got myself back into the team.

“We went on a winning run and had a really good second half of the season. We got into the play-offs and, unfortunately, it didn't go our way.

"But finishing third in our first season back in League One was a great achievement. I am now looking to back that up and go again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is no stranger to the Stags after facing them with other clubs in the past.

“Games against Mansfield have always been competitive ones regardless of the team I have been at,” he said.

“They are physical and can win games in different ways. Now I hope to be a part of that and push towards the top end of the table.

“I love a tackle. If there is a challenge to be won I am all in. I work as hard as I can and leave it all out there on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt League One was fairly open last season and, if it is the same again next season, then I feel like anyone has a chance, which is why I think we can be at the top end of the table.”

Knoyle is now keen to have a better pre-season than last year and start on the front foot.

“My season finished two weeks later than other clubs with the play-offs,” he said.

“I have had a bit of time off, but I have started building myself back up and I will be fit and ready as soon as the first day of pre-season comes around.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newham-born Knoyle began his career with West Ham United, making one senior appearance in the Europa League, and after loans spells at Dundee United and Wigan Athletic, went on to sign for Swindon Town.

He then moved on to Cambridge United, where he was named in both the PFA and EFL Team of the Season for 2020/21, and Doncaster Rovers before joining Stockport in January 2023.