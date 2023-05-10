News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
Mansfield Town are third favourites at 12/1 to win the 2023/24 League Two season.Mansfield Town are third favourites at 12/1 to win the 2023/24 League Two season.
Mansfield Town are third favourites at 12/1 to win the 2023/24 League Two season.

Mansfield Town third favourites to win the 2023/24 League Two title in early SkyBet odds, plus the odds for Wrexham, MK Dons, Gillingham, Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers - picture gallery

Mansfield Town have been knocking on the promotion door for years and once again missed out this season.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th May 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:23 BST

Stags, boosted by Nigel Clough’s contract extension this week, are being backed to be right up there again in the 2023/24 campaign.

Mansfield are currently priced at 12/1 with SkyBet to win the league with high-profile Wrexham being backed to go straight up at the first attempt.

So far only 20 teams are priced up with the League Two and National League play-offs still in progress.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Mansfield Town news here.

7/2

1. Wrexham

7/2 Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
10/1

2. MK Dons

10/1 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
12/1

3. Mansfield Town

12/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
16/1

4. Gillingham

16/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:League TwoWrexhamMK DonsGillinghamTranmere RoversStagsMansfield