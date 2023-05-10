Mansfield Town have been knocking on the promotion door for years and once again missed out this season.

Stags, boosted by Nigel Clough’s contract extension this week, are being backed to be right up there again in the 2023/24 campaign.

Mansfield are currently priced at 12/1 with SkyBet to win the league with high-profile Wrexham being backed to go straight up at the first attempt.

So far only 20 teams are priced up with the League Two and National League play-offs still in progress.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels.

1 . Wrexham 7/2 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2 . MK Dons 10/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Mansfield Town 12/1 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Gillingham 16/1 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales