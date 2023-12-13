News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates his spectacular overhead first half goal with George Maris at Accrington Stanley in September.Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates his spectacular overhead first half goal with George Maris at Accrington Stanley in September.
Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates his spectacular overhead first half goal with George Maris at Accrington Stanley in September.

Mansfield Town – the best photos of a successful 2023

.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 13th Dec 2023, 15:35 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 16:18 GMT

It’s been a year of reasonable success and high entertainment from Mansfield Town, though nothing is yet achieved. But Stags photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway have had plenty to focus on and here are their favourites 2023 images.

Callum Johnson battles his opponent and the weather during Stags' FA Cup first round exit against Wrexham in November.

1.

Callum Johnson battles his opponent and the weather during Stags' FA Cup first round exit against Wrexham in November. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Defender Aden Flint's progress is hampered in the home league stalemate against Wrexham in October.

2.

Defender Aden Flint's progress is hampered in the home league stalemate against Wrexham in October. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Jordan Bowery tussles during the pre-season match against Rotherham United in July.

3.

Jordan Bowery tussles during the pre-season match against Rotherham United in July. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Loanee defender Louis Brunt skips over this challenge at Gillingham in September.

4.

Loanee defender Louis Brunt skips over this challenge at Gillingham in September. Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Stags