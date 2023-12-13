.
It’s been a year of reasonable success and high entertainment from Mansfield Town, though nothing is yet achieved. But Stags photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway have had plenty to focus on and here are their favourites 2023 images.
Callum Johnson battles his opponent and the weather during Stags' FA Cup first round exit against Wrexham in November. Photo: Chris Holloway
Defender Aden Flint's progress is hampered in the home league stalemate against Wrexham in October. Photo: Chris Holloway
Jordan Bowery tussles during the pre-season match against Rotherham United in July. Photo: Chris Holloway
Loanee defender Louis Brunt skips over this challenge at Gillingham in September. Photo: Chris Holloway