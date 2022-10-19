Stags boss Nigel Clough believes local professional clubs should be involved in the county's premier tournament.

“It is a good competition for our youngsters to play in and, as one of the professional clubs in the area then you should be taking part in it,” he said.

“When we got to Derby they were not playing in the Derbyshire Senior Cup and we got ourselves back in.

Stags boss Nigel Clough

“I think you actually have to pay not to go into it, which seems strange. So we might as well play.

“I can remember playing against Mansfield for Forest a few times in the Notts Senior Cup. We played at the City Ground and missed three penalties in one game once.”

On the composition of his side, he said: “Jason Law could do with a game, James Gale, I think Owen Mason will play, Cody Collins is going to come back after injury and him and George Cooper may play 45 minutes each.

“But, in terms of other first teamers, I don't think we can afford to risk any more in that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a couple that need a game who are just coming back like Hiram Boateng, but with that sort of game I would rather he had a couple of good training sessions and be in contention for Saturday.

“With the squad as it is we don't want to risk any more injuries.

“The rest of the side will be from the academy and it will be good experience for them.

“We have some good players in there, so it's a good test for them playing against men and will help their development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kick-off tonight is 7.30 pm and admission is Adult £6, OAPs £3 and U16s free with a paying adult.

Stags made progress in another cup competition last night without kicking a ball as Manchester City U21s' 3-1 win at Derby County ensured Stags progress out of their group into the knockout stages of this season's Papa John's Trophy.