The EFL new boys did the double over his side last season but Stags head there on the back of two homes wins in a week.

“Sutton beat us home and away and are a very difficult and awkward team,” said Clough.

“They came up from the Conference and kept the way that they played in that league.

Stags on their way to defeat at Sutton United nine months ago.

“It's not just us. A lot of teams found them difficult to break down, especially at their place. So hopefully we have better fortunes this year.

“They are organised, big and strong, and they put the ball into your penalty area from set plays and cause you a problem – nothing wrong with that at all.

“First season in League Two and the Football League and they were very close to the play-offs, so great credit to them.

“We need to deal with whatever they throw at you and then get the ball down and play as we did at Salford second half and as we did at Orient. That is our strength and we have to concentrate on that.”

He added: “Sutton are very difficult to beat and to break down – especially at home.

“When we went down there last season we said whatever we do don't concede free kicks early and we did.

“They got a goal start and they are difficult to break down once they get ahead.

“It was the same here. I think Faz Rawson gave the goal away at Easter which gave them that impetus and something to hang onto.

“That was our only home league defeat in an awful lot of games now.

“We would like to play the same offensively but try to finish a chance.

“When you get 6,500-7,000 fans in at home, it's sometimes easier to score in those situations with the crowd behind you than it is away from home.

“But we have to find a way to get a goal on the road and certainly try to keep a clean sheet as well as we have only had the one against Tranmere.

“Sutton and Harrogate we had the most problems with last year.”

Saturday will be Mansfield's third attempt to get a point on the road.

“It was important we got points from the two home games and we managed to get all six, said Clough.

“We have had three good performances in a row, starting with the game at Leyton Orient where we should have got something.

“It's a bit galling, even at this stage, to see them at the top of the league and think we've just gone down there, had 16 shots and missed a penalty and really should have had a point.

“But we bounced back with two home wins and two performances, having to come from behind on both occasions.

“Considering the five players that arguably would have started, who were missing, it was an unbelievable, fantastic result.