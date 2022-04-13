Quinn was sent off at the One Call Stadium for felling Harrogate's Josh Falkingham and given a three-game ban for the original offence, and a further three games for a subsequent incident as Stags then went 14 games without a win.

But since his return he has been immaculate as Stags bounced back to hit the promotion trail.

“I did apologise after that as I shouldn't have reacted how I did,” he said.

Referee Paul Howard gives Mansfield Town midfielder Stephen Quinn his marching orders - Pic Chris Holloway

“But I guess that was the fire inside and I find it hard to accept anything going against us or not winning games.

“I stepped too far over the line that day. Since I've come back I have got my head down.

“I knew what I needed to do to make it right, especially to the lads for missing those six game and not being able to help the team was disappointing.

“I had to reflect and reassess myself. That's the highs and lows of the game. But I came through that and we went on a magnificent run and hopefully I haven't let them down since.

“I want to stay fit for the last six games and be involved in them if I can.

“I am really excited for these next few weeks.”

Manager Nigel Clough said: “His performances against Northampton and Scunthorpe have been outstanding.

“Quinny is one that drives people forward. He drives his team mates forward and 99 per cent of the time he does the right thing on a football pitch.

“His enthusiasm and desire are unquestionable.

“Our experienced players have been instrumental in getting us to this point, though Quinny contributed to that bad run by getting himself a six game ban.

“Stats show we very rarely win when he's not in the team.