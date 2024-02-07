Mansfield Town taking care over match minutes for top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With 17 huge games to go in the promotion chase and Keillor-Dunn now on 15 goals after his winner against Notts County last weekend, Clough acknowledged how important a role the 26-year-old former Oldham Athletic star will play.

But Clough also wants to avoid any burn-out, saying: “Davis is always liable to get you a goal. But you can't play a player like that every minute of every single game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“So it's all about picking and choosing and thinking over the last 17 games when he is going to be most effective.

Mansfield Town forward Davis Keillor-Dunn (40) celebrates his first half goal with Will Swan (26) during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County FC at the One Call Stadium, 03 Feb 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I think his success is also down to the other players and the opportunities they create for him. The way we play gives him a free role in order to express himself.

“But you saw the individual brilliance he showed on Saturday for the winning goal.