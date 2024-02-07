News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town taking care over match minutes for top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn

Davis Keillor-Dunn is on target to net 20 goals this season for Mansfield Town, but boss Nigel Clough said it was impossible to field the energetic hitman every minute of every game.
By John Lomas
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:53 GMT
With 17 huge games to go in the promotion chase and Keillor-Dunn now on 15 goals after his winner against Notts County last weekend, Clough acknowledged how important a role the 26-year-old former Oldham Athletic star will play.

But Clough also wants to avoid any burn-out, saying: “Davis is always liable to get you a goal. But you can't play a player like that every minute of every single game.

“So it's all about picking and choosing and thinking over the last 17 games when he is going to be most effective.

Mansfield Town forward Davis Keillor-Dunn (40) celebrates his first half goal with Will Swan (26) during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County FC at the One Call Stadium, 03 Feb 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaMansfield Town forward Davis Keillor-Dunn (40) celebrates his first half goal with Will Swan (26) during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County FC at the One Call Stadium, 03 Feb 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
“I think his success is also down to the other players and the opportunities they create for him. The way we play gives him a free role in order to express himself.

“But you saw the individual brilliance he showed on Saturday for the winning goal.

“He has done that on numerous occasions right from the first day at Crewe when he scored a couple and could have had three or four on that day.”

