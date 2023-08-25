The 22-year-old centre-back came through the ranks at Aston Villa before joining the Foxes in the summer of 2021.

The youngster was recognised for his standout displays during the 2021/22 season, winning the Development Squad Player of the Season at the club’s end of season awards.

Lewis has previous loan experience at Gloucester City and has also played four times professionally for Leicester’s first team – twice in the Premier League and twice in the Emirates FA Cup.

New Stags signing Lewis Brunt.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “We’ve seen Lewis play a few times last season for Leicester’s U23s and he acquitted himself well.

"He’s the best player we could get at this stage and we needed someone in defensively to cover the injuries we’ve had in the last few weeks.

“We’ve been working on it for a week or so and the transfer has been a little tricky but our CEO, Mrs Radford, has worked very hard to get it over the line and we’re grateful for that.”