Mansfield Town took another huge step to League One safety with a second successive win in a row as they won 2-1 in their six-pointer at fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers.

With eight games to go Mansfield are now 11 points of the drop zone.

After going 14 games without a win, Stags have now only lost one of their last six games and this victory could prove crucial in the final reckoning.

The second half matchwinner came from recent signing and former American international Dom Dwyer as ruthless Stags twice punished mistakes at the back by the Pirates to take the spoils in front of 868 ecstatic away supporters.

Stags celebrate their second goal during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Bristol Rovers FC at the Memorial Stadium. Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags were handed an opening goal on a plate after just 50 seconds as a mix-up at the back by Rovers saw Brighton loanee Caylan Vickers net his second goal for the club.

But, after hitting the crossbar, the home side were level through a low Romaine Sawyers shot on 26 minutes.

Another howler at the back by Rovers saw Dom Dwyer punish them for a short backpass on 59 minutes with his first goal for the club after coming on as a half-time substitute to win the game.

Boss Nigel Clough made one change to the side that beat Barnsley before the international break as Elliott Hewitt replaced Jordan Bowery in defence.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Bristol Rovers FC at the Memorial Stadium. Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Despite poor away form, Rovers were in the top 10 best home form sides in the division, but Mansfield began on the front foot and were gifted a lead in just 50 seconds.

Home keeper Ward tried to play a short pass to Taylor to his left, but it was short and Evans pounced quickly to intercept and squared a pass to Vickers for a close range tap-in.

On nine minutes Reed and Vickers worked an opening to send Evans clean through.

He went down as the keeper challenged him, but there was no debate as to whether it was a penalty as an offside flag was raised.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Bristol Rovers FC at the Memorial Stadium. Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

A blatant foul by Oshilaja on O'Donker after only 12 minutes saw him shown an early yellow card.

On 17 minutes Pym took no chances, tipping a 20 yard shot from Shaw over the top. And from the corner, Wilson was on hand at the far post to head goalwards and see his header bounce off the top of the woodwork.

Boateng was added to the book on 21 minutes as he went in late on Sawyers.

The next Mansfield raid saw Evans have a shot on the turn blocked.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Bristol Rovers FC at the Memorial Stadium. Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

But Rovers hauled themselves level on 26 minutes.

Forde slipped Sawyers into space 20 yard from goal and he had enough time and space to drill home a superb low finish inside the left hand post.

With Boateng being sent off and costing Stags the game the last time he was on a yellow card, Clough decided to play it safe and replaced him with Lewis on 32 minutes.

Vickers went down under a shirt pull by Senior, but it was not deemed enough for a Mansfield penalty.

On 35 minutes Reed won the ball with a superb tackle and found Baccus who forced Ward down to his right to save his low shot from 20 yards.

Reed was adjudged to have brought down Sotiriou two minutes from the break and again a yellow card was produced with Reed adamant he had won the ball.

during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Bristol Rovers FC at the Memorial Stadium. Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Dwyer took over from goalscorer Vickers for the second half.

Pym did well to cut out a dangerous Forde cross at the feet of Sotiriou on the restart while Evans was well over at the end of a swift Mansfield break.

Shaw did well to tackle Dwyer before he could turn for a shot while Forde, in space, was wide from 20 yards at the other end in a lively start to the half.

After a scramble in the Stags box, Pym was down well to save from Sawyers on 54 minutes.

Four minutes later Lewis sent over a great cross from the left and Dwyer forced Ward to save his header from six yards.

But a minute later the American striker restored Mansfield's lead.

Again it was a gift from the home defence too.

A poor backpass from Taylor was never going to reach Ward.

Baccus intercepted, took the ball round the keeper and was happy to let it run loose to Dwyer to his left to apply the finishing touch into the empty net.

Evans almost made it three on 63 minutes as he controlled and flicked up a Hewitt cross before turning and volleying on target, Ward making a great save diving to his right.

Oshilaja had a header from a corner blocked almost on the line on 66 minutes while Dwyer sent a tame header to the keeper from a McLaughlin cross as Stags sought a killer third.

On 70 minutes the frustrated home side made a bold quadruple change while Stags sent on Bowery for a limping Hewitt.

Two home subs combined on 76 minutes as Hunt crossed from the right and Hutchinson turned a volley on target from eight yards but almost straight at Pym, who reacted well to save.

Reed did well to slide in and block a Sinclair shot as he pulled the trigger after Swinkels had gone past Bowery to set up the chance.

Sinclair then saw a fierce shot deflect just wide off Bowery with Pym beaten as the home side piled on the pressure.

Desperate to hold onto what they had, Stags sent on defenders Flint and Kilgour for Reed and Evans to shore things up with nine nervous minutes to go, Oshilaja pushing up into a defensive midfield role.

Shaw drilled a low cross through everyone in the six yard box on 85 minutes as Stags drew a sigh of relief.

With just two minutes to go, Shaw headed narrowly wide from a Hutchinson corner.

A minute later Baccus was booked for time wasting ahead of a Mansfield throw.

Baccus then brought a comfortable save from Ward from 20 yards in the last of the 90.

Stags then saw out the four minutes of added time to clinch three crucial points as a home free kick was overhit with the final kick.

ROVERS: J. Ward, Senior (Hunt 70), Wilson, G. Ward (Hutchinson 70), Sotiriou, Sawyers (Butcher 70), Taylor, O'Donkor (Dewsbury 85), Swinkels, Forde (Sinclair 70), Shaw. SUBS NOT USED: Hall, Moore.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt (Bowery 70), Oshilaja, Cargill, McLaughlin, Reed (Kilgour 81), Baccus, Boateng (Lewis 32), Akins, Evans (Flint 81), Vickers (Dwyer HT). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Rhodes.

REFEREE: Scott Tallis.

ATTENDANCE: 9,067 (868 away).