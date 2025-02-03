Mansfield Town take Brighton forward on loan

Mansfield Town have made their first move on transfer deadline day with the signing of forward Caylan Vickers on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who can operate across all attacking positions, has scored five goals in Premier League 2 this season for the Seagulls' U21s.

Boss Nigel Clough said: “Caylan’s a young player who we’ve been aware of from his form in Brighton’s U21s’ games.

“He has League One experience with his previous club, Reading, and he’s ready to come out on loan and have a go in this division again.”

Caylan joined the Premier League outfit from boyhood club Reading in February 2024 after impressing for the Royals in Sky Bet League One last season.

The talented youngster appeared 24 times for Reading, scoring three times.

On joining Mansfield, he said: “I’m really excited to be here. I’m an attacking-minded player, quite creative and skilful who hopes to get some goals and assists.

“The manager (Nigel Clough) and his experience, with everything he’s done in football, was a real factor in why I wanted to come here.

“It’ll hopefully be a really good experience here and I’ll do as much as I can to help the team.”