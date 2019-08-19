Mansfield Town suspend midfielders Jacob Mellis and Dion Donohue over alleged serious discipline breach

Mansfield Town Football Club has today dramatically suspended midfielders Dion Donohue and Jacob Mellis following an alleged serious breach of club discipline.

Both players will not attend training or be available for matches during this period.

A full investigation is now in process and the club will make no further comment until the investigation is completed.

Mellis was due back into the squad for tomorrow night’s home clash with Leyton Orient after completing a three game ban while Donohue made a 45-minute appearance in midweek last week as he tried to ease himself into full fitness after joining Stags in the summer.