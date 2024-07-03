Lewis Brunt has signed for Wrexham following last season's loan spell with Mansfield Town.

Mansfield Town’s hopes of signing former loan defender Lewis Brunt have been ended.

The Leicester City defender, who played a key role in Mansfield’s promotion to League One, has opted to join cash-rich Wrexham for an undisclosed fee.

Brunt is a player much-admired by Stags boss Nigel Clough, with the club having had a bid for Brunt turned down by the Premier League newboys last month.

“We put a bid in which was rejected and unfortunately we might be too far apart in terms of their valuation and what we can pay,” said Clough at the time.

“But we will keep trying with it and we always have the loan option as well. Negotiations are ongoing.

“We are certainly not ruling him out. He remains our number one target. He has only had the one season in League Two and did very well.”