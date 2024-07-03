Mansfield Town suffer transfer blow after Wrexham sign Leicester City defender Lewis Brunt
The Leicester City defender, who played a key role in Mansfield’s promotion to League One, has opted to join cash-rich Wrexham for an undisclosed fee.
Brunt is a player much-admired by Stags boss Nigel Clough, with the club having had a bid for Brunt turned down by the Premier League newboys last month.
“We put a bid in which was rejected and unfortunately we might be too far apart in terms of their valuation and what we can pay,” said Clough at the time.
“But we will keep trying with it and we always have the loan option as well. Negotiations are ongoing.
“We are certainly not ruling him out. He remains our number one target. He has only had the one season in League Two and did very well.”
The 23-year-old has penned three-year contract at the Racecourse Ground. He becomes the second Premier League player to sign for Wrexham this summer, with Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo also having joined.
