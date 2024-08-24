Stags suffered a day to forget at Lincoln.

It was a result Nigel Clough had warned could happen ahead of the season.

At Lincoln those fears came true as Mansfield were overwhelmed by Lincoln City on their way to a heavy 4-1 defeat.

It meant Stags tasted a League One loss for the first time this season after a game in which they did themselves no favours.

Four goals were conceded - now seven goals shipped in their last two league games - with the manner in which they went in of concern.

Two blunders by the usually reliable Christy Pym and some sleepy defending for the third goal left Stags with little chance against an Imps side who effectively exposed Mansfield in wide areas.

Stags had started brightly before the hosts took charge around the 20 minute mark with too many visiting players simply not at the races.

Three goals inside ten minutes either side of half-time did the damage with Deji Oshilaja’s consolation goal simply too little too late.

But Stags will be left reflecting on their inability to ride the storm out following the opener and get through to half-time just a goal down.

It was a harsh lesson for Stags with the step up in quality of opponents this season there for all to see.

Christy Pym saved well to keep out a dangerous low shot from Tom Bayliss as Stags comfortable kept the Imps at bay,

But the Stags keeper was at fault when he was beaten by Adam Jackson coming for a cross on 29 minutes.

Paudie O’Connor hit the bar after a good turn as Lincoln kept up the pressure.

And they doubled their lead when Pym made a mess of Sean Roughan’s inswinging free-kick in stoppage-time.

It was game over two minutes into the second half when an unmarked Jackson headed home.

The rampant Imps added a fourth on 51 minutes when Ben House tapped home after Pym had saved his initial shot.

Oshilaja pulled a consolation goal back on 69 minutes after he poked home from close range after a corner.

You can get all the reaction to the game, here.