Mansfield Town striker Rhys Oates makes long awaited first start after injury at Everton

Last season's top scorer, Oates suffered a freak shoulder injury back on 16th August when he suffered torn ligaments from his pectoral muscle against AFC Wimbledon.

But Oates has now made two tentative substitute appearances and can't wait to get going again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously I don't yet know what I would be like playing more than half a game, but I suppose we will see on Wednesday,” he said.

Rhys Oates on his first sub return at Harrogate - Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“But I don't see why I wouldn't be ready to start against Colchester on Saturday if I can start on Wednesday and get through everything fine.

“That is the aim, but it is down to the gaffer and what he thinks. We have a few forwards and Swanny (Will Swan) played really well on Saturday, so it's tough to just throw me back in when other players are doing so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been playing well though not quite had the results we've wanted recently. We have deserved more than we've got in the last five or six games.

“So I have to work hard and show the gaffer what I can do to get back into the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel good and it's great to be back out there playing games again. It's been a long time.”

He added: “The Harrogate game was two weeks earlier from what we first had planned, so it shows how well my rehab has gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am not having any issues really apart from a bit of aching in my shoulder, which the surgeon said could be there for some time after games. It's just part and parcel of the injury I suppose.

“I still need to get a bit sharper. There are a few bits I could get sharper with still like my first touch. “That will come with games. Scoring double figures was always my target and there are still plenty of games left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will just keep working on the training pitch and get my fitness up more and take whatever minutes I can get.

“I have to chase down everything and press everything and that is all working towards me getting fitter as well, so the more running I can get in during games the quicker I will get fitter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On playing at Goodison Park, he added: “I am really looking forward to it. It's a massive ground to play at and it is good to get back starting and see what happens.

“Hopefully I can last a good chunk of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think they won their group and are doing quite well in their league, so I think it will be a tough game.

“We just need to play like we know we can and like we did at Hillsborough on Saturday. If we play like that we will be alright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a very old ground which has had a lot of big days there so it will be nice to play there. I am excited to be starting and see how I feel.

“I think my fitness is up there to be honest as with it being my pec and not my legs I have been able to do lots of running. So I was outside running for about six weeks before I went back into training. I do feel good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a long three months since the injury and Oates said: “The first five or six weeks were the longest, being in a sling and not being able to do anything.

“I wasn't able to drive, so I had to get the train to Sheffield where George Maris was picking me up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was probably worse on matchdays, watching from the stand and knowing I could hopefully be out there making a difference. But the lads kept me positive and kept me going.