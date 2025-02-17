Mansfield Town striker Lee Gregory’s knee operation set to end his season

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 17th Feb 2025, 17:35 BST

Mansfield Town striker Lee Gregory will undergo an operation on his knee tomorrow that is likely to signal a premature end to his season.

The 36-year-old has scored 10 times after his summer return to his former club but has struggled recently with cartilage problems.

“Lee is having an operation tomorrow and it is Tom's (physio Whittamore) view that is a 12-week recovery even if it's straightforward or possibly more depending on what the surgeon finds when he goes in – it could even be more,” said manager Nigel Clough.

“Until they explore that tomorrow we won't know the extent of it. That's the way it goes.

Mansfield Town forward Lee Gregory - uner the knife on Tuesday. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.mediaMansfield Town forward Lee Gregory - uner the knife on Tuesday. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media
Mansfield Town forward Lee Gregory - uner the knife on Tuesday. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“It is a blow after having Rhys Oates ruled out for the season and coming a week after the transfer window closed as well – it's crystal ball time, I wish we'd had one.

“But we have Jordan Rhodes and Caylan Vickers just as a little bit of insurance. I don't think we could have done much more than that anyway.”

Clough may scour the free agent market if Gregory is deemed to be out longer term.

“We can't bring in any more cover with a free agent due to squad numbers unless, I think, he is ruled out for four months or more,” he said.

“Once again that will come down to the operation and the surgeon's opinion.

“If he is going to be longer than that then there is a faint possibility we may be able to replace him in the squad.”

