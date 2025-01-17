Mansfield Town striker joins Boston United on loan for the rest of the season
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Gale, 23, initially signed for United’s rivals Solihull Moors on a season-long loan last summer, but was recalled last week having scored three goals in 15 league games and with Stags boss Nigel Clough feeling Gale would benefit from getting more football elsewhere.
He has therefore joined Boston, who are currently lying second-from-bottom in the league having been promoted last season, and who are managed by former Mansfield boss Graham Coughlan.
Gale was signed from Long Eaton United in September 2021 and has scored four goals in 37 outings for the first team.
He has also spent time out on loan at Guiseley back in 2022.
Earlier this week, former Mansfield striker Jimmy Knowles has also rejoined the Pilgrims on loan for the season after making the move from Accrington Stanley. Knowles scored 20 goals as the Pilgrims earned promotion via the National League North play-offs last season.
*Meanwhile, Boston United have released midfielder Dan Mooney, who arrived at the Jakemans Community Stadium in the summer and made 17 competitive appearances for the Pilgrims.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.