Stags boss Nigel Clough said it was unlikely the 20-year-old Sutton-born striker would be fit enough to take part in pre-season but said he was keen to take another look at him as soon as possible.

Knowles ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament 11 games into a loan spell with Scottish Championship club Greenock Morton when they were playing Kilmarnock back in November.

“He is back on the grass and doing a little but though nowhere near football-wise or anything like that - just a bit of light running, which is a good psychological boost and a hurdle to get over.

Mansfield Town's Jimmy Knowles - on his way back from serious injury.

“Once you get out the gym and back on the grass it is a boost and he will be working over the summer,” said Clough.

“Pre-season might be a bit too soon for him but we do want to have a look at him..

“The idea was for him to go and play in the Scottish League up there and get some experience and get some goals.

“Unfortunately it was cut short.”