Mansfield Town striker James Gale set to go out on loan again
But the 23-year-old is expected to head out again for more experience before the current transfer window shuts. “It has not quite worked out for James as we would have hoped at Solihull,” said Stags manager Nigel Clough “He has not played there as much as we'd hoped. “So we will get him back in for a week or so and see how he is and then we will look to send him back out again on loan to continue his development if it's suitable for him.”
Gale was signed from Long Eaton United in September 2021 and has scored four goals in 37 outings for the first team.
He spent time out on loan at Guiseley in 2022 and last summer went out to Solihull on what was hoped to be a season-long loan.
