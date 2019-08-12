Mansfield Town striker Danny Rose has big fan in Morecambe boss Jim Bentley

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley will be delighted if Danny Rose is rested for tomorrow night’s Carabao Cup first round tie at Mansfield Town as he believes the Stags striker is one of the best in the division.

Rose netted in Saturday’s 2-2 League Two draw with the Shrimps, his second goal in as many games, in a man of the match display and Bentley said: “He was excellent. Danny was superb at the weekend.

“We had a reserve team game last year at Mansfield and he had a broken jaw at the time. Myself and Kenny (McKenna) had 10 minutes with him, talking to him, and he is a likeable fellow.

“I have seen him in the past and I’ve always been impressed with him at the likes of Bury and Barnsley.

“He has got a bit of everything and he is one of the best in the division.

“He’s got two goals already and when you look at players and what they can do, his movement is good, he’s mobile, he’s quite strong, he’s clever and he is unbelievable in the air for his height.

“He scored a fantastic header on Saturday.

“But Mansfield do have other quality strikers too.”