Mansfield Town still studying free agents list for possible swoop after deadline day blow

But, as they prepare for two crucial home games in four days against Bradford City and Carlisle United, boss Nigel Clough said there was no urgency and he was happy to stick with what he already has if a suitable player is not found.

“We have trolled through the lists of free agents and there are quite a number,” he said.

“There are a significant amount of forward players – and players in general, but especially forwards at the experienced end of things.

Ollie Clarke celebrates his first half goal as Stags win at Doncaster on Saturday. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

“We are whittling it down to contact a few of them. There are some surprising names on the list when you go through it – names you have forgotten about.

“Some may have been paid up on transfer deadline day and are now free agents.

“But one thing that concerns you with free agents is that they may not done anything since the end of last season, haven't been training with a team, then there's quite a few weeks work to get them up to speed.

“So we have to judge if it’s worth that effort bringing someone in.”

For now, Stags will keep young striker James Gales in the building.

“We have had an offer for James Gale to go out to a National League club on loan,” said Clough.

“He is in our squad at the moment, but ideally we'd like him to get out get some games. So we will judge that in the next week or so.

“We will see what's around this week. We have had Theo Robinson training with us, so obviously he is one option straight away.

“He is a good, experienced striker. It helps that he's been training with us so we know he's got a couple of weeks under his belt.

“But the way we're playing at the moment, and it's interesting with Lucas (Akins) up top on Saturday with a magnificent centre forward performance, you can play one off.

“Do you play two strikers all the time or are you better with a George Lapslie off or a George Maris off or even Will Swan off Lucas?

“You don't need a load of strikers at this point with the system we're playing.”

Stags believed they had sorted a deal to bring Charlton forward Diallang Jaiyesimi but that collapsed just before the window closed.

“It is frustrating when you think you've got one like that,” said Clough.

“It was out of our control, but there is no great blame on Charlton.

“They are entitled to do that as they didn't get a target in. We just didn't know it was dependent on that.

“We had three options and had two lined up, or the one, it was the same money between them. We didn't really think we needed two bodies, just one.

“But if they were going to come along at two for the price of one almost we would have taken them.

“We kept those deals going and stringing them along, which we don't like doing, until about 9pm.

“Then we were assured everything was going ahead only to be told five minutes before the window shuts, sorry it's off, leaves you absolutely no time. It was a bit frustrating. But it's not as if we don't have any strikers. We're not desperate.

“It was one where we went into it wanting a forward player, and it would have been quite an expensive one, but the owners had sanctioned it for us again. Sometimes it's just not meant to be.