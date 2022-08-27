Mansfield Town still searching for a first away point after defeat at Sutton United

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Mansfield Town's Sky Bet League 2 match against Sutton Utd FC at the VBS Community Stadium. Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Home sub Tope Fadahunsi sunk Mansfield with eight minutes to go.

Fadahunsi had only been on the pitch a couple of minutes before he headed home Kylian Kouassi’s cross to stun the Stags, who lost their third game of the campaign.

The Stags came under pressure early on at the VBS Community Stadium.

‘Keeper Christy Pym was called upon after only four minutes as he brilliantly turned away a smart low drive from Donovan Wilson.

The Stags’ first real opportunity came in the 16th minute.

Stephen McLaughlin took aim from a free-kick just outside the Sutton box, but curled his effort disappointingly off target.

There was then a scare for Nigel Clough’s men when Josh Neufville smashed wide after a neat lay-off from Wilson.

It was proving hard work for the Stags on a warm afternoon in the capital, with both defences looking solid.

That was until Sutton came mighty close again when Harry Beautyman slid in before striking a shot against a post.

The hosts broke the deadlock shortly before the interval.

They had been on top, and Neufville struck when he fired low into the corner past Pym following Craig Eastmond’s cross.

The timing of the goal was unfortunate for the Stags, and they struggled to find much rhythm in the early stages of the second period.

In the 52nd minute the visitors threatened again when Ollie Hawkins headed narrowly over the top as he rose to meet Anthony Hartigan’s measured cross.

McLaughlin then went close again as the Stags began to build some much-needed momentum.

Hawkins was thwarted by an excellent Jack Rose save as it was now Mansfield’s turn to pile on the pressure.

Hawkins wasn’t to be denied with 15 minutes to go when he darted in to head home McLaughlin’s smart cross.

However, Fadahunsi’s header spoiled what had been a sterling effort from the gutsy Stags.

Sutton: Rose, Kizzi, Rowe, John, Milsom, Eastmond, Neufville (Boldewijn, 80), Randall-Hurren (Smith, 83), Beautyman, Wilson (Fadahunsi, 80), Thomas (Kouassi, 80).

Subs not used: Barden, House, Gambin.

Stags: Pym, O’Toole (Wallace, 65), Perch, Harbottle (Hewitt, 58), Akins (Gordon, 75), Hawkins, Hartigan (Boateng, 75), Quinn (Maris, 75), McLaughlin, Lapslie, Swan.

Subs not used: O Clarke, Flinders.

Referee: Lee Swabey.