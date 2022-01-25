Kieran Wallace - another Burton player to join Stags?

Having signed Joe-Joe O'Toole and Lucas Akins, boss Nigel Clough said: “We hope to bring one more in as cover.

“We are still looking for a utility player. We've got one lined up and he should be in by the end of the week if not early next week before the window closes.”

Clough was delighted to seal the Akins deal on Thursday, saying: “The only reason you get people like Lucas Akins sometimes is their personal circumstances.

“He's got a young family and he lives up in Huddersfield, so this is closer for him.

“Sometimes you just drop lucky. We have been trying to get him for the last 12 months and have eventually got deal deal over the line, so we're absolutely delighted.

“I thought his first display on Saturday on his debut was outstanding.”

Another Burton player, defender Keiran Wallace may still join before deadline on Monday, Stags having already spoken to the player and checked on an injury he is nursing.

“We have worked with Keiran before,” said Clough. “He had a slightly sore knee so it's something we will look at again towards the end of the week. We will try to revisit that one.”