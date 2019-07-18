Mansfield Town stay on the Mansfield 103.2 airwaves next season

Mansfield 103.2 will again be Mansfield Town’s official radio partners for the 2019/20 campaign.

With their commercial partnership extended, Mansfield 103.2 will again provide regular updates on the club’s league matches, home and away, for the new season.

Stags’ chief executive officer Carolyn Radford said: “We enjoy a brilliant relationship with Mansfield 103.2 and our partnership continues to be advantageous from a commercial and marketing standpoint.

“103.2’s radio coverage of our league games complements our digital strategy, which will see iFollow Stags, the club’s online digital subscription channel, broadcast full match commentary of all of our first team games.

“Mansfield Town and Mansfield 103.2 continue to enjoy a very strong relationship and we are looking forward to working with each other throughout the forthcoming season.“

Ian Watkins, Mansfield 103.2’s managing editor, said: “I’m proud that Mansfield 103.2 will once again be covering Mansfield Town’s games this coming season.

“It’s a partnership that’s been in existence now for over 20 years and the relationship between the radio station and the club has never been stronger.

“It’s a real privilege to be able to bring you unrivalled radio coverage on what is bound to be another very exciting season.

“We wish John Dempster and the team the very best of luck as they embark on another push for promotion, and rest assured Mansfield 103.2 will be behind them every step of the way.”